The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announces new mask policy

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has updated its mask policy.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fully vaccinated guests and employees at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas can now forego masking.

The Strip property’s new masking policy went into effect on Thursday. Guests and employees not considered to be fully vaccinated by standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be required to wear face coverings “until further notice,” according to a Friday statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.