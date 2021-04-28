The Cosmopolitan to host job fair next week

The Strip resort-casino is set to host an on-site job fair on Tuesday.

The Cosmopolitan on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is looking to hire.

The Strip resort-casino is set to host an on-site job fair Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. inside The Chelsea theater, located on the third level of The Chelsea Tower.

Positions are available both internally and with the property’s partner restaurants, including Blue Ribbon, CliQue Bar & Lounge, Holsteins Shakes and Buns, Jaleo, Momofuku and Zuma, according to a Wednesday news release.

Jobs include host, cook, busser, dishwasher/porter, bar porter/apprentice, food runner, porter, bartender, sous chef, restaurant manager, food server, front desk agent, guest room attendant, various pool positions, fountain worker and specialty steward.

Those interested are asked to apply online prior to the event at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/careers and come with their resume and dressed in professional attire. Complimentary self-parking is available. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required, according to the release.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.