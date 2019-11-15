The Palms’ first 18 years, its colorful history — PHOTOS

The Palms on Sept. 26, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Mark Hoppus of blink-182 performs during Holiday Havoc at The Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms on Dec. 8, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs during Holiday Havoc at The Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms on Dec. 9, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Adult film actress Jesse Jane poses on the red carpet at the 2011 AVN Awards, held at the Palms on Jan. 9, 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Clay Guida, his face bloodied, faces opponent Diego Sanchez during a lightweight UFC bout at the Palms on June 20, 2009. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) JOHN LOCHER/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Blood covers Clay Guida's face during alightweight UFC bout against Diego Sanchez at the Palms in Las Vegas Saturday, June 20, 2009.

Fireworks blast off from the Palms Casino Hotel Las Vegas during its topping-off ceremony on June 7, 2001. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

A faux stone archway leads into what was to be Garduno's Restaurant at the Palms in April 2001. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Palms President George Maloof poses with Paris Hilton during the grand opening of the Palms on Nov. 15, 2001. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Longtime Las Vegas restaurateur Andre Rochat displays a bottle from inside the wine cellar of his restaurant, Alize, at the Palms on Oct. 1, 2002. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Corina Harney-Jones and her sister, Dorinda Harney, watch MTV's "The Real World" at the Palms on Nov. 12, 2002. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

The Palms' Hardwood Suite, shown in October 2006, featured a basketball court (seen at right). (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) CLINT KARLSEN/REVIEW-JOURNAL Living; The hardwood suite at The Palms, Wednesday morning, October 25, 2006. The basketball court in the hotel room is to the right.

Mannequins in the Palms' gift shop wear NBA All-Star logo jackets to commemorate the arrival of the NBA's All-Star game to Las Vegas in 2007. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Dancers perform during the "MTV Video Music Awards" show at The Pearl theater inside the Palms on Sept. 9, 2007. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) RONDA CHURCHILL/REVIEW-JOURNAL MTV Video Music Awards are shown at the Pearl inside the Palms Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007.

Alicia Keys performs during the "MTV Video Music Awards" at The Pearl Sept. 9, 2007. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Justin Timberlake and Timbaland performs at the "MTV Video Music Awards" at the Palms Sept. 9, 2007. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Playboy Bunny dealer Jessica Pagnoni, left, gives blackjack player Steve Lockett of Ashville, N.C., a hit while Lockett's wife, Sarah Lockett, looks on at the Playboy Club inside the Palms on Oct. 3, 2007. The Playboy Club at the Palms was celebrating its first anniversary. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

The Palms' Barbie suite in July 2009. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Bottles of champagne are delivered to a table in the nightclub area during the grand opening weekend of Kaos at the Palms April 5, 2019. On Nov. 5, Red Rock Resorts, the Palms' current parent company, announced the club's closing. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

From its gala opening on Nov. 15, 2001, the Palms has been a bit different from its Las Vegas brethren.

The property was off-the-Strip, but flashier than other off-Strip resorts. It was the hotel with themed suites, among them one modeled after Barbie and a Hardwood Suite that featured a basketball court. The hotel hosted Las Vegas’ very own Playboy Club and forged an association with MTV, which resulted in the resort hosting “The Real World” and the 2007 “MTV Video Music Awards.” The Palms even was cool enough to be featured in several videos.

It was the home of big-name concerts at The Pearl, UFC fights and celebrity visitors of all stripes. And while not everything it has done has panned out — Kaos nightclub, which opened with much fanfare in April, shut down last week — the Palms always has been one of Las Vegas’ more interesting casinos to watch.