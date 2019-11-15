The Palms’ first 18 years, its colorful history — PHOTOS
MTV, music and celebrities fill the Palms’ first 18 years.
From its gala opening on Nov. 15, 2001, the Palms has been a bit different from its Las Vegas brethren.
The property was off-the-Strip, but flashier than other off-Strip resorts. It was the hotel with themed suites, among them one modeled after Barbie and a Hardwood Suite that featured a basketball court. The hotel hosted Las Vegas’ very own Playboy Club and forged an association with MTV, which resulted in the resort hosting “The Real World” and the 2007 “MTV Video Music Awards.” The Palms even was cool enough to be featured in several videos.
It was the home of big-name concerts at The Pearl, UFC fights and celebrity visitors of all stripes. And while not everything it has done has panned out — Kaos nightclub, which opened with much fanfare in April, shut down last week — the Palms always has been one of Las Vegas’ more interesting casinos to watch.