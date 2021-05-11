The Strat casino now open 100 percent capacity

The Strat joins the growing number of Las Vegas Valley hotel-casinos to raise casino floor capacity limits to 100 percent.

The STRAT is lit green on St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The STRAT is lit green for St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The property has received Nevada Gaming Control Board approval to operate its casino floor at full capacity for the first time since reopening last summer, according to The Strat’s ownership group, Golden Entertainment Inc. The restrictions lift effective immediately.

“Our team worked diligently to meet the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s requirements, which not only advance us to the next step in safely reopening Las Vegas, but also enhance our guest experience,” The Strat’s vice president and general manager, Stephen Thayer, said. “We will continue to support additional measures, including mask mandates, to provide a safe and healthy environment for team members and guests.”

Golden Entertainment held vaccine clinics for its employees and their families in recent weeks at multiple of its Southern Nevada properties. Nearly 6,000 Nevadans work at the company’s casinos, gaming route operations and PT’s Tavern locations, the company said last month.

All Clark County casinos could raise their occupancy from 50 percent to 80 percent as of May 1. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore got the go-ahead to return to full capacity on casino floors earlier this month.

