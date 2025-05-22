The structure near South Point isn’t an airplane hangar; it’s …

South Point General Manager Ryan Growney likes to joke with people about what that mysterious hangar-like building near the resort is.

Construction continues on a hangar-like building being constructed near the South Point Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

When Ryan Growney gets asked about a mysterious structure being built on property held by South Point owner Michael Gaughan, he tells people it’s a hangar so that Gaughan’s private plane can be a little closer to him.

It’s not.

The structure that resembles an airplane hangar is actually a temporary sound stage and studio for a television production company that will be taping a televised competition show in June.

Growney would not disclose the name of the production company or the show that will be aired, but added it’s not “American Ninja Warrior,” the popular NBC franchise that features timed athletes traversing a difficult obstacle course which has aired 235 episodes over 16 seasons.

Growney, South Point’s longtime general manager, said he thinks the producers that are building on land near the resort reached out to “Ninja Warrior” personnel before contacting South Point about the land’s temporary use.

Growney said once the taping is completed, the facility would be torn down. He also said the production company isn’t publicizing its presence and audiences won’t be invited to the tapings as they are with “Ninja Warrior.”

“For us, it’s a land use rental and we also provide rooms for the producers,” Growney said. “I like to joke with people that it’s a hangar for Michael’s plane.”

It’s unclear from Clark County records what company has a permit to build on the site. A Clark County spokesperson couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

