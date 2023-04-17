These Vegas hotel rooms show just how suite it can be

When heading to Las Vegas for a special occasion — or looking to live luxuriously — visitors won’t find the most elegant hotel rooms on a regular travel booking website.

The pool facing the Las Vegas Strip in the Empathy Suite at the Palms Casino Resort. (Palms Casino Resort)

The Las Vegas Strip view from the Nobu Villa terrace. (Barbara Kraft)

The living and dining room in the Nobu Villa, located in the Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace. (Barbara Kraft)

The bar in the Empathy Suite at the Palms Casino Resort. The suite was designed by British contemporary artist Damien Hirst. (Palms Casino Resort)

The living room in the Presidential Suite at Mandalay Bay. (MGM Resorts International)

The private exercise room in the Presidential Suite at Mandalay Bay. (MGM Resorts International)

When heading to Las Vegas for a special occasion — or looking to live luxuriously — visitors won’t find the most elegant hotel rooms on a regular travel booking website.

Premium suites and other exclusive accommodations on and around the Strip often require a guest to call and speak with the property’s booking agent to determine availability and nightly rates.

The premium suites typically cost thousands per night, with special amenities, credits and services that make sure high-rollers and big spenders are comfortable.

Here’s a list of some of the luxury suites on and around the Strip. And yes, they come with a personal butler.

Empathy Suite at Palms

This two-story, 9,000-square-foot suite offers up to four guests a window into artistic luxury as it was designed by British artist Damien Hirst, whose art often sells for millions.

Amenities include a private pool overlooking the Strip, curated art “adorning every surface,” a foosball and pool table, 13-seat bar, two massage rooms and a sauna, according to Palms’ website.

Verona Sky Villa at Westgate

The Verona Sky Villa is the largest of Westgate’s sky villas at 15,400 square feet. It’s also made an appearance on the TV show “Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous.”

The villa can accommodate up to six people but fits 250 people in its media room, bar, living area and private outdoor pool and garden.

Presidential Suite at Mandalay Bay

The four-bedroom, 5,600-square-foot Presidential Suite at Mandalay Bay is usually invite-only. Each bedroom has its own adjoining living room at the two-story suite. Need to get a morning workout in? There’s a private exercise room with a treadmill and free weights.

Villas at The Mirage

Two- and three-bedroom villa options at The Mirage promise guests “elegance, opulence and undivided attention,” with perks such as a private backyard with a putting green and pool. Inside, guests can access a wet bar, soaking tub, a fully-stocked and personalized refrigerator, and even iPads and iMac computers, according to the hotel.

Nobu Villa at Caesars Palace

Nobu Villa, located at the Nobu Hotel in Caesars Palace, offers guests a three-bedroom villa with a 4,700-square-foot outside terrace facing the Strip.

It also includes a robatayaki grill, Zen garden and path of sculptural boulders that lead to a Japanese onsen bath.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.