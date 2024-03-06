Think you know Vegas casinos? Guess the property by its carpet

Strip casino-resorts have their own distinctive carpets that oftentimes fits with their theme.

A Las Vegas casino can be sensory overload with its flashy slots, cheering patrons and mixed smells of perfumes and smoking patrons.

But the sensory overload often doesn’t stop there. Right under a visitor’s feet is often a pathway of busy patterns, sometimes with colorful art that connects to the casino’s theme.

UNLV gaming historian David Schwartz, who used to run a blog dedicated to casino carpets, said in past posts they’re used to add to the playful atmosphere of gaming, to hide stains and to continue decorating the space with the property’s theme, among other reasons and theories.

It’s easy to get familiar with the carpets if you casino-hop on the Strip. Test your Vegas knowledge and see if you can correctly identify the casino based on an image of its carpet. Don’t scroll too fast as the answer is below the image. All were taken in February 2024.

1. This center Strip resort is famous for its Roman theme.

Caesars Palace

2. This property is the oldest casino still operating on the Las Vegas Strip.

Flamingo

3. Speaking of historic Vegas hotels, this property is downtown.

Golden Nugget

4. The resort uses bowtie motifs throughout the property, including in this carpet pattern.

Fontainebleau

5. This center Strip resort has purple in its logo.

Harrah’s

6. The hotel-casino on the south Strip has a clear Egyptology connection.

Luxor

7. This tropically decorated casino kicked off a revolution of mega resorts on the Strip.

The Mirage

8. Multiple images of this iconic American city connect the carpet to its property theme.

New York-New York

9. This downtown Las Vegas property recently renovated its Fremont-facing facade with elements that play up Sin City.

Plaza

10. A block off the Fremont Street Experience, this hotel-casino draws in tourists from a tropical locale.

The California

11. This north Strip resort always has free parking.

Treasure Island

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.