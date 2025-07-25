This casino will debut its new bingo room early next month

The addition of the Suncoast’s new state-of-the-art bingo room is part of a major property renovation that won’t be completed until the first quarter of 2026.

The Suncoast's new bingo room will debut Aug. 2 at 10 a.m., with a special public event at the property at Alta Road and South Rampart Boulevard. (Courtesy Boyd Gaming Corp.)

Boyd Gaming’s Suncoast property will unveil its all-new bingo room next month with promotional celebrations Aug. 2-3.

The 9,170-square-foot state-of-the-art room is a part of Suncoast’s massive property renovation that began in late 2023 and included adding an all-new high-limit room and William B’s Steakhouse. Renovations also include a revamped sportsbook and casino floor spaces, according to a release.

Future plans include the remodel of guest favorite Du-Pars, a modernized bowling center, expanded banquet and meeting space, reimagined bar spaces, hotel rooms, casino pit, front-desk registration, the addition of a new food hall concept and a complete transformation of the entire casino floor. Boyd officials say renovations would be completed by the first quarter of 2026.

The company did not disclose how much it is investing in the Suncoast’s renovation.

But the focus will be on the bingo room next week.

To celebrate the debut of the new bingo room, Suncoast will be hosting a Glitz & Bingo grand opening weekend beginning at 10 a.m., Aug. 2 and Aug. 3. The event is open to the public and will include a high-roller bingo game, which awards $8,000 to the overall prize payout when you call bingo on a High Roller Ball and Roll to Win, which will allow winners to roll dice and potentially be paid double.

Located on the west side of the casino floor in the property at Alta Drive and South Rampart Boulevard near Summerlin, the room features a modern coastal aesthetic theme along with a massive 17-foot bouncing bingo ball chandelier. The 406-seat room also features a snack bar and a glass-enclosed smoking area with its own ventilation system.

The room will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.