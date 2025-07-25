74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

This casino will debut its new bingo room early next month

The Suncoast's new bingo room will debut Aug. 2 at 10 a.m., with a special public event at the ...
The Suncoast's new bingo room will debut Aug. 2 at 10 a.m., with a special public event at the property at Alta Road and South Rampart Boulevard. (Courtesy Boyd Gaming Corp.)
The Suncoast's new bingo room will debut Aug. 2 at 10 a.m., with a special public event at the ...
The Suncoast's new bingo room will debut Aug. 2 at 10 a.m., with a special public event at the property at Alta Road and South Rampart Boulevard. (Courtesy Boyd Gaming Corp.)
The Suncoast's new bingo room will debut Aug. 2 at 10 a.m., with a special public event at the ...
The Suncoast's new bingo room will debut Aug. 2 at 10 a.m., with a special public event at the property at Alta Road and South Rampart Boulevard. (Courtesy Boyd Gaming Corp.)
The Suncoast's new bingo room will debut Aug. 2 at 10 a.m., with a special public event at the ...
The Suncoast's new bingo room will debut Aug. 2 at 10 a.m., with a special public event at the property at Alta Road and South Rampart Boulevard. (Courtesy Boyd Gaming Corp.)
The Suncoast's new bingo room will debut Aug. 2 at 10 a.m., with a special public event at the ...
The Suncoast's new bingo room will debut Aug. 2 at 10 a.m., with a special public event at the property at Alta Road and South Rampart Boulevard. (Courtesy Boyd Gaming Corp.)
More Stories
The Suncoast Hotel (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Boyd Gaming’s locals casino-hotels see strongest quarterly growth in 2 years
Treasure Island casino-hotel, seen on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas, entered into a franc ...
Strip casino resort enters franchise deal with global hotel brand
Joe Asher, former CEO of William Hill sportsbook's U.S.-based operations seen here at the compa ...
Here’s when Nevada’s newest sportsbook will launch
Here’s a rendering of how the Marina Bay Sands will look after the completion of a new 1,000- ...
Why Las Vegas Sands is interested in building a casino in Thailand
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Boyd Gaming’s Suncoast property will unveil its all-new bingo room next month with promotional celebrations Aug. 2-3.

The 9,170-square-foot state-of-the-art room is a part of Suncoast’s massive property renovation that began in late 2023 and included adding an all-new high-limit room and William B’s Steakhouse. Renovations also include a revamped sportsbook and casino floor spaces, according to a release.

Future plans include the remodel of guest favorite Du-Pars, a modernized bowling center, expanded banquet and meeting space, reimagined bar spaces, hotel rooms, casino pit, front-desk registration, the addition of a new food hall concept and a complete transformation of the entire casino floor. Boyd officials say renovations would be completed by the first quarter of 2026.

The company did not disclose how much it is investing in the Suncoast’s renovation.

But the focus will be on the bingo room next week.

To celebrate the debut of the new bingo room, Suncoast will be hosting a Glitz & Bingo grand opening weekend beginning at 10 a.m., Aug. 2 and Aug. 3. The event is open to the public and will include a high-roller bingo game, which awards $8,000 to the overall prize payout when you call bingo on a High Roller Ball and Roll to Win, which will allow winners to roll dice and potentially be paid double.

Located on the west side of the casino floor in the property at Alta Drive and South Rampart Boulevard near Summerlin, the room features a modern coastal aesthetic theme along with a massive 17-foot bouncing bingo ball chandelier. The 406-seat room also features a snack bar and a glass-enclosed smoking area with its own ventilation system.

The room will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES