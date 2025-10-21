This Henderson casino-hotel property unveils new logo as part of major renovation

The new mark, designed in a collaboration, was first seen on social media, but soon will appear on exterior signage and the casino’s table games.

Green Valley Ranch's new logo will soon appear on the exterior signage and marquees of the resort. (Courtesy Station Casinos)

Green Valley Ranch in Henderson launched a new logo Tuesday commemorating the property’s 25th anniversary next year and in tandem with a $200 million resort renovation that’s underway.

Resort officials said the new custom typography “mirrors the resort’s upcoming light, airy and contemporary aesthetic, with a renewed sense of approachable sophistication. Just as the newly designed rooms and suites will feature modern elegance with a timeless touch, the logo signals Green Valley Ranch’s evolution while honoring its enduring legacy as a premier off-Strip destination appealing to locals and visitors alike.”

Designed in a collaboration between California-based The New Company and Station Casinos’ in-house marketing team, the new logo debuted on social media, but will soon appear on property signage across the resort and in advertising and marketing campaigns. The new logo will first appear on the casino’s table games.

The company did not disclose the cost of the transition to the new logo.

“As Green Valley Ranch approaches its 25th anniversary, this was the perfect moment to step back and celebrate our journey while looking ahead to the future,” Ken Janssen, vice president and general manager of Green Valley Ranch, said in a release announcing the new logo. “The refreshed logo reflects the ongoing $200 million transformation of the property in terms of being contemporary in design, while honoring the timeless warmth and sense of place that have always defined the resort.”

The renovation includes updates in rooms and suites, meeting and convention spaces and at the property’s Regal Cinemas theaters. As part of the renovation, Green Valley Ranch already has redone the high-limit slot and table games area, the Polaris casino bar, Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill and Drop Bar.

