This MGM property is offering free parking, discounted room rates for locals

As part of a new campaign, this MGM property is offering free parking, discounted room rates and special happy hours for locals on Mondays.

As part of its “Unlock Your Mondays” campaign, the Cosmo is offering discounts at some of its resort offerings. The deals range from free parking and discounted rates off rooms to happy hours.

Here are the deals:

Resort offerings

Locals will receive free self-parking from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. with validation and a valid Nevada ID. Validation is offered at the security podium on the casino floor and the general admission and table check-in at Marquee Nightclub. Rooms: Locals receive a discounted rate if they book their stay on a Monday night. Guests must present a valid ID at check-in.

Locals receive a discounted rate if they book their stay on a Monday night. Guests must present a valid ID at check-in. Sahra Spa, Salon & Hammam: All guests can receive 20 percent off services on Mondays, ranging from blowouts to manicures and pedicures.

All guests can receive 20 percent off services on Mondays, ranging from blowouts to manicures and pedicures. Marquee Las Vegas: Marquee is holding Marquee Mondays, with complimentary entry for ladies, locals and industry members from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., as well as two-hour open bar packages.

Food and beverage

STK: STK is holding Magnum Mondays all day, with 25 percent off large-format magnums and buy one, get one half off for wine priced $300 and over. Additionally, STK offers a cocktail hours from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. everyday, with $7 food offerings, $10 beverages and $12 specialty cocktails.

STK is holding Magnum Mondays all day, with 25 percent off large-format magnums and buy one, get one half off for wine priced $300 and over. Additionally, STK offers a cocktail hours from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. everyday, with $7 food offerings, $10 beverages and $12 specialty cocktails. The Chandelier: Every Monday The Chandelier is offering 25 percent off a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne.

Every Monday The Chandelier is offering 25 percent off a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne. Beauty & Essex: Local ladies are offered a complimentary glass of champagne in the Pawn Lounge every Monday. Additionally, Beauty & Essex offers a social hour Sunday through Thursday with a $55 prix fixe menu “crafted exclusively for locals.”

Local ladies are offered a complimentary glass of champagne in the Pawn Lounge every Monday. Additionally, Beauty & Essex offers a social hour Sunday through Thursday with a $55 prix fixe menu “crafted exclusively for locals.” Clique Bar & Lounge : Clique Bar & Lounge will play Monday Night Football and have disco beats and live performances at the Monday Night Fever events as the nigh unfolds.

: Clique Bar & Lounge will play Monday Night Football and have disco beats and live performances at the Monday Night Fever events as the nigh unfolds. Amaya Modern Mexican: After 9 p.m.on Mondays, Amaya Modern Mexican is offering 30 percent off with a valid ID.

After 9 p.m.on Mondays, Amaya Modern Mexican is offering 30 percent off with a valid ID. Block 16 Urban Food Hall: Block 16 Urban Food Hall is holding a “reverse happy hour” from 9 p.m. to close on Mondays, excluding District Donuts and Ghost Donkey.

Block 16 Urban Food Hall is holding a “reverse happy hour” from 9 p.m. to close on Mondays, excluding District Donuts and Ghost Donkey. The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails: Starting at 10 p.m., The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails will have live music performances every night.

