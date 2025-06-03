This Summerlin casino to open a new high-limit room next month

A special “Must Hit By Jackpot” promotion is planned at the new room when the doors open with the progressive jackpot starting at $5,000 and must hit by $10,000.

A new 50,000-square-foot high-limit room is being added to the Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin as part of the resort's $75 million multiyear renovation with a July 3 opening date planned. (Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin)

Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin will open its 50,000-square-foot high-limit room next month with a “Must Hit By Jackpot” promotion.

The high-limit room, part of a multiyear $75 million renovation that included the hotel, conference center, casino, spa and restaurants, also includes a new high-end luxury bar open 10 a.m. to midnight daily.

“The new high-limit room redefines the essence of upscale gaming,” Sam Garritano, vice president of casino operations at Rampart Casino at The Resort at Summerlin, said in a release.

“Every detail, from the luxurious design elements to the elite-level service and premier game offerings, has been meticulously curated to offer our most distinguished guests an atmosphere of exclusivity, sophistication and unmatched comfort,” he said. “It is not merely a gaming space, but a destination for those who expect nothing less than the exceptional.”

To kick off the July 3 grand opening, Rampart is introducing a special “Must Hit by Jackpot,” exclusive to the high-limit room. The progressive jackpot starts at $5,000 and is guaranteed to hit by $10,000, potentially adding an extra layer of excitement for players. Real-time progressive amounts will be displayed prominently in the room, ensuring all players have a shot at winning.

Among the slot machine titles installed in the room are Dragon Cash, Spooky Link, Monopoly Express and Grand Buddha. Additionally, a dedicated ATM has been installed in the room for exclusive use by its patrons, ensuring convenience and privacy, as well as amenities, such as private restrooms and around-the-clock food and beverages.

The high-end bar will offer signature craft cocktail menu, top-shelf liquors, and an extensive selection of fine wines.

The casino is adjacent to but not affiliated with the JW Marriott Las Vegas Hotel.

The resort, at Rampart Boulevard and Summerlin Parkway, has 548 guest rooms and suites on 54 acres of lush landscaping and gardens. It features a full-service spa, with a state-of-the-art fitness center and can host events in one of the 35 meeting rooms with 110,000 square feet of flexible space.

The 50,000-square-foot Rampart Casino within the resort has 1,400 state-of-the-art slot machines, a 300-seat bingo room and 32 table games with blackjack, craps, roulette and face-up pai gow poker. All machines are now “key to credit” eligible, meaning players can easily convert their winnings into playable credits. Rampart Casino’s Rampart Rewards club program offers exclusive resort benefits and rewards based on play, including dining, spa and golf discounts as well as complimentary room nights at the JW Marriott Las Vegas.

The casino also features eight restaurants, serving American, Italian, Japanese and Mediterranean cuisines.

