This will be a whole new casino when it reopens early next year

Reno-based Truckee Gaming LLC says the improvements coming to the decades-old North Las Vegas casino will make it “a good home for (customers) to come back to.”

North Las Vegas’ Poker Palace Casino is expected to close shortly after a new owner takes possession of it Wednesday, but will reopen as a completely new operation in the first quarter of 2026, representatives of the new owner told the Nevada Gaming Commission Thursday.

Commissioners unanimously approved licensing to a subsidiary of Reno-based Truckee Gaming LLC after a hearing in which regulators received new details on how the small locals casino near Nellis Air Force Base would operate once it’s refurbished.

In testimony before the commission, it was disclosed that Truckee is acquiring Poker Palace for $20 million.

The current owner of Poker Palace announced that the popular casino, first opened on Las Vegas Boulevard North in 1974, would close after filing a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter with the state on July 29.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board unanimously recommended licensing to Truckee at its Sept. 10 meeting.

Ferenc Szony, CEO of Truckee Gaming, told commissioners Thursday that he hopes a top-to-bottom restoration of the property would provide “a good home for (customers) to come back to.”

Commissioners praised Szony and his team for promising to bring back Poker Palace’s salaried employees when the property reopens and giving hourly employees the first crack at jobs at opening. Commissioners assessed that employees would be out of work for around six months if they wait, knowing that some would likely move on to other positions and some may be dedicated to staying at a property they’re comfortable with.

Szony said he’s anxious to have an operation in North Las Vegas. Truckee Gaming operates 10 casinos, most of them in Northern Nevada. The company, named for Northern Nevada’s Truckee River, has three casinos in Dayton, two in Fernley, and one each in Verdi, Yerington, Sparks and Silver Springs, with its one Southern Nevada property, Club Fortune, in Henderson.

“One of the things that drew me particularly to (Poker Palace) is it’s in North Las Vegas,” Szony said. “And right now, I think North Las Vegas is getting ready to really make a mark for itself. And we want to be a part of that and where that community is going forward. If you get a chance, drive by Poker Palace, take a look at it, and then drive by near the end of Q1 and see the difference. I think you’ll be impressed.”

Commissioner Rosa Solis-Rainey said the transaction will be good thing for North Las Vegas.

“I’m really excited to see some new money going into North Las Vegas,” Solis-Rainey said. “I think it’s a great city, and this refresh is going to be really a great thing for the city, so I appreciate that. And, of course, I appreciate you offering the employees employment. I mean, it might be painful for a few months, but hopefully it’ll be worthwhile. So thank you.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.