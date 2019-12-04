49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

TI owner Phil Ruffin talks more Circus Circus plans

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2019 - 1:37 pm
 

Cirque may be coming to Circus Circus.

Treasure Island owner Phil Ruffin on Wednesday told the state Gaming Control Board that “The Illusionists,” which he says is playing in New York and is Cirque du Soleil’s most successful show, would be housed in a 2,000-seat, $11 million theater to be built on the front side of the Circus Circus property.

Ruffin, 84, said the planned theater would “blend in” with the current property frontage.

“We have a long-term relationship with Cirque du Soleil, we have the ‘Mystere’ show at Treasure Island, a very successful show,” Ruffin told board members. “We have a commitment from the president of Cirque du Soleil to put a show in Circus Circus and so we’ve had meetings on that. I firmly believe that a Strip property has to have a permanent show and that’s the deal struck.”

But after Ruffin’s appearance, a Cirque official wouldn’t confirm plans for a show.

“We are always discussing opportunities with our partners but have no new projects to confirm at the moment,” said Cirque Director of Publications Ann Paladie.

Cirque’s “Mystere” at the TI is the only Cirque show not affiliated with MGM. “Mystere,” which opened in December 1993, is the longest-running Cirque show in Las Vegas.

Development details

Ruffin provided several development details for Circus Circus in a hearing in which he was unanimously recommended for approval for licensing by the board.

The recommendation will be forwarded to the Nevada Gaming Commission for consideration on Dec. 19.

MGM Resorts International, which currently owns Circus Circus, confirmed Oct. 15 that Ruffin was buying the 3,700-room family-friendly property that opened in 1968 to the owner of TI for $825 million. The Review-Journal first reported the deal in September.

The transaction includes the 5-acre Adventuredome amusement park, a 10-acre recreational vehicle park and 37-acre festival grounds. Ruffin is hoping to close the deal by the end of the year. He anticipates $80 million annual cash flow from the property.

Meeting with the board in Carson City, Ruffin told members he intends to rehire nearly all of the existing Circus Circus employees.

In addition to the Cirque show, Ruffin told board members about other plans for the property.

Ruffin, who said his company just completed a 3,000-room renovation at TI, would move slowly on renovating Circus Circus. His first improvement efforts will be focused on reopening the adjacent shuttered Slots-A-Fun property.

He’s also contemplating what to do with 20,000 square feet of empty space on the building’s second floor.

“Maybe bingo, who knows?” he said. “There’s a lot to do there, so I think we made a very good investment.”

Asked by board member Terry Johnson whether he believed Circus Circus’ customer base would change with the opening of the Las Vegas Convention Center west hall expansion in early 2021 just across Las Vegas Boulevard, Ruffin said he expects to keep the property as an affordable low-end Strip presence.

“Here you’ve got on the Strip a lower price, and that demographic is huge,” he said. “We don’t want to lose the idea that it’s a family-oriented place.”

Adventuredome stays

He said the Adventuredome, the indoor theme park that features two roller coasters, would continue to operate. Ruffin said the park attracts 2.5 million visitors a year and makes about $30 million a year.

“You’re not going to get me on a roller coaster, but it’s a big traffic builder,” he said.

The RV park, the last one operated by a resort company on the Strip, would be remodeled into a sand-beach pool with a wave machine similar to one operated at Mandalay Bay, Ruffin said.

“We have to build a new pool,” he said. “We saw what Mandalay Bay did with its sand beach. It’s very, very successful. We’re probably going to do something similar to that.”

He also said his company would modify the floor of Circus Circus’ 123,998-square-foot casino — the 14th largest in Southern Nevada — to include more stadium-style casino games that foster a greater social environment.

William Hill at sportsbook

The Circus Circus sportsbook will be managed by William Hill U.S. in a 50-50 agreement with the world’s largest bookmaking company.

“They’re better at it than we are,” Ruffin said of William Hill.

Ruffin said six of the eight sportsbook employees would be retained with some established William Hill employees joining the staff. He said he has no plans to turn the TI sportsbook, which his company operates, over to William Hill.

There also are no plans to refurbish rooms and no immediate plans for the 37-acre festival grounds at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

But Ruffin said he’s received numerous inquiries about that property from suitors he did not identify.

“We have been approached by some developers, but at this time, we are not interested in selling it,” he said.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino at the Golden Nugget on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fire damages 7 cars at Las Vegas airport parking garage - VIDEO
Firefighters on Saturday morning extinguished a car blaze that damaged six other vehicles in a parking garage at McCarran International Airport. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Changes Everything: Grandma - LVCVA ad
"Grandma" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
Vegas Changes Everything: Chaos - LVCVA ad
"Chaos" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
New allegations involved Steve, Elaine Wynn - VIDEO
The new allegations were presented Friday in a motion that included a 2018 affidavit, alleging former hairstylist Jorgen Nielsen tried to convince a friend to say Steve Wynn raped her and that she bore his son. The affidavit also included new allegations suggesting Elaine Wynn and Nielson orchestrated the assault scandal. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fitness chain Life Time acquires former Sullivan Square site
Fitness chain Life Time has acquired the former Sullivan Square site in Las Vegas for $14 million. The southwest valley property, across the street from Ikea, is little more than a giant hole in the ground. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas in Primm outlet mall changing its name - VIDEO
Chad Dillow, co-owner of Step Right Up, is building his attraction at Prizm Outlets, which recently changed it name from Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, in Primm. It will include 3D trick art, ax throwing, escape rooms and carnival-themed games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Phil Maloof on selling his Palms Place penthouse.
Phil Maloof sold his 59th-floor penthouse at Palms Place. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bleutech announces Las Vegas land purchase deal
Bleutech Park Properties reached a purchase agreement for 210 acres at Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, project spokesman Tom Letizia announced Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at a news conference at the M Resort. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stolen Dodge Challenger found, suspect arrested - VIDEO
A $250,000 custom-built Dodge Challenger was stolen on Oct. 30, 2019, just before it was to be displayed at the Specialty Equipment Market Association trade show in Las Vegas this week. The thief was found by an Nevada Highway Patrol trooper, who rammed the trooper's car with the Challenger and got away. The suspect was ultimately arrested and the car recovered. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A walk through the historic Huntridge Theater in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The Huntridge Theater became a musical venue in 1992 and was a staging ground for groups on the rise and alternative superstars, from Smashing Pumpkins to Sarah McLachlan, the Deftones, Nine Inch Nails, Green Day and Fugazi. The venue has been closed since 2004. This video, taken on Oct. 31, 2019, shows what's left of the theater after 15 years. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International looking to sell another property
MGM Resorts International is working to sell its MGM Grand property on the Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Developer Sam Cherry reveals plans for shareDOWNTOWN.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will attend this event where plans are revealed for a future apartment complex in the Arts District. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion update - VIDEO
Take a drive outside of the new Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project. (Severiano Galvan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience - VIDEO
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo took place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Southern Nevada could set a new resale-price record in coming months.
The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes – the bulk of the market – was $310,000 in September. Before the economy crashed last decade, prices peaked in June 2006 at $315,000, according to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Walmart container park in Henderson - VIDEO
Henderson could be home to a container park associated with a Walmart Inc. initiative. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World construction update - Video
Resorts World Las Vegas continues its construction on the Las Vegas Strip. Review-Journal studio host Aaron Drawhorn and business reporter Rick Velotta go over the newest updates in the construction. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recession lessons could help Las Vegas face next slump - VIDEO
While the last economic downturn had a dramatic impact on local casinos, most experts expect the industry will be better able to weather the storm during the next recession. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
St. Rose Parkway Construction - Video
St. Rose Parkway continues to have construction along the six-and-a-half mile road. Review-Journal studio host Aaron Drawhorn and business reporter Eli Segall go over the construction projects that are coming to Henderson.
MGM and victims of Oct. 1 reach settlement agreement - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and lawyers representing potentially thousands of victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative settlement of between $735 million and $800 million. (Mat Luschek /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Live music and EDM dominate the night on day 2 of A’Le’Innstock
After sunset bands rocked the crowds at A’Le’Innstock in Rachel, Nevada on the second night of the event.
iPhone 11 Release
Local Las Vegas long time Apple product consumer shares her excitement for the new iPhone 11 release Downtown Summerlin. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lihi Levin talks about a mobil app Dropit - VIDEO
Lihi Levin, regional manager at Dropit Shopping, talks about a mobil app Dropit. The app lets customers leave their shopping bags at a store then have them delivered the same day to their home or hotel so they can shop without carrying multiple bags all day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas company prepares for Mars - VIDEO
Robert Bigelow and his Bigelow Aerospace manufacturing facility played host to eight NASA astronauts and 60 engineers this week getting to know the company’s B330 autonomous, expandable space station. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Alberto Fornaro (LinkedIn)
IGT CFO Alberto Fornaro resigning
By / RJ

After reporting positive third quarter earnings, International Game Technology revealed Monday that its executive vice president and chief financial officer has resigned.