Togliatti becomes 1st woman to chair Nevada Gaming Commission

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2021 - 11:27 am
 
Nevada Gaming Commission Chairwoman Jennifer Togliatti. (Jennifer Togliatti)
Former Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti made history Thursday becoming the first woman to chair the Nevada Gaming Commission.

There were no special ceremonies as Togliatti dived right into commission business.

Thursday’s meeting was the first time since May that a full commission of five was in place since former Commissioner Deborah Fuetsch resigned from the board then. Former Chairman John Moran Jr. resigned in September as the longest serving gaming commissioner.

Gov. Steve Sisolak in early October appointed former State Sen. Ben Kieckhefer and Togliatti to the commission to fill the two vacancies. Kieckhefer attended his first meeting in October but Togliatti was delayed a month because of a prior out-of-state work commitment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

