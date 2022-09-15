Tom Brady brings wellness company to Wynn

The company co-founded by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will offer body coaching starting next week at Wynn’s Encore Fitness Center.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady prepares to throw a pass in the first half of a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Wynn Las Vegas is partnering with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s health and wellness company, TB12, to provide body coaching for guests and Southern Nevada residents.

The Las Vegas resort announced Monday that the company founded by Brady and his longtime body coach, Alex Guererro, would offer sessions at the Encore Fitness Center beginning Sept. 22.

TB12 is built on the TB12 Method, a series of healthy daily habits across five pillars: pliability, nutrition, hydration, movement and mental fitness. The TB12 Method provides sessions designed around muscle recovery and injury prevention through the help of body coach experts, according to the news release.

A Wynn spokesman said a 60-minute introductory session that includes a 15-minute consultation, a 30-minute pliability appraisal and treatment, and a 15-minute functional resistance band training costs $99.

Lengthier follow-up treatment sessions are $300, but multiple sessions can be packaged at discounted rates.

“After our successful collaboration with the Wynn for The Match back in June, it was a natural next step to make this partnership official on behalf of TB12,” said Brady, who began his 23rd NFL season last week.

“Our TB12 body coaches who are the heart and soul of our business and experts in the field of health and wellness will be able to provide guests the exact blueprint of the work Alex and I have been doing together all these years,” he said in a release. “The addition of the TB12 experience to the Wynn’s already premium lineup of wellness-focused offerings is an incredible opportunity for our team to reach all guests looking to continue their health and wellness goals while traveling.”

Wynn’s wellness amenities include five-star spa services, an 18-hole golf course and NutriDip by Clean Market, an IV drip therapy operation that provides therapeutic and rejuvenating benefits.

“The introduction of TB12 signifies a fresh approach to wellness at our resort,” said Brian Gullbrants, president of Wynn Las Vegas. “Offering guests a way to maintain their wellness goals while on the go demonstrates our commitment to providing unique amenities not found anywhere else in Las Vegas.”

