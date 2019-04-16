Tony Rodio named new CEO of Caesars Entertainment

Tony Rodio has been named CEO for Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. has named veteran gaming executive Tony Rodio as its new CEO, ending a nearly six-month search.

The gaming operator’s board also announced in a statement Tuesday morning that it formed a new ‘Transaction Committee” to explore deals, but downplayed any imminent sale.

Caesars had until Monday to name a new leader or give an additional board seat to its largest shareholder, Carl Icahn.

The billionaire activist investor, who owns an 18 percent stake in Caesars, already controls three of its 12 board seats and has called for the company to be sold.

Rodio is close to the 83-year-old Icahn, having run his casino business Tropicana Entertainment for seven years until it was sold to Eldorado Resorts and Gaming and Leisure Properties in 2018 for $1.85 billion.

“It makes sense that Carl Icahn would pick someone he is comfortable with,” said Union Gaming analyst John DeCree.

The veteran executive joined Tropicana Entertainment as CEO shortly after it emerged from bankruptcy. He boosted the company’s net revenue during his tenure more than 50 percent through improvements and acquisitions.

Affinity Gaming, which owns 11 casinos, including five in Las Vegas, hired Rodio as CEO in mid October, weeks after the Eldorado deal closed. Rodio will transition to Caesars over the next 30 days, Caesars said in Tuesday’s statement.

Frissora out

Rodio replaces Mark Frissora, who announced in November he would step down after four years on the job. Rodio will also take Frissora’s board seat.

Frissora, who joined Caesars from Hertz, helped steer the troubled gaming company through a two-year bankruptcy fight. He cut costs and improved profitability, but lacked a gaming industry background.

The 60-year-old Rodio is not new to Caesars, having previously served in a variety of roles at Harrah’s during his more than 30-year gaming career. Rodio has spent much of his career in Atlantic City, where Caesars owns three properties.

The new executive takes over after Icahn said in a February Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the company should consider selling itself. However, Caesars seemed to push back on that idea in Tuesday’s statement.

Though the board has formed a Transaction Committee composed of independent directors, including members of Icahn’s team, to study inquiries from other industry players, it will also consider “continuing to operate as an independent public company.”

Caesars received a proposal last year from Tilman Fertitta, the billionaire owner of Landry’s. Eldorado Resorts has also held informal talks with Caesars, according to various media. Eldorado and Caesars have declined to comment on that speculation.

”There can be no assurance that the exploration with other industry participants will result in any transaction or other result. The (Transaction) Committee has not set a timetable for completion of its review,” Caesars said in the statement.

Rodio offers the Caesars board “flexibility” because he could either sell the company, or run it as an experienced executive familiar with its Atlantic City properties, JPMorgan wrote in a note Monday.

Rodio could seek to first improve the company’s operations and pay down debt before a potential sale in order to achieve a higher price, DeCree said.

Caesars, the largest U.S. gaming company by properties, is still weighted down by debt, impacting the company’s valuation.

Deutsche Bank forecasts Caesars net debt will stand at $7 billion at the end of 2019.

Shares of Caesars rose Tuesday morning 5 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $9.38.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

