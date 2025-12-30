Top 5 casino and gaming stories to watch in 2026

Las Vegas enters 2026 from a position of strength, even as questions about affordability and long-term sustainability persist.

The skyline on the North end of the Strip with casino operators in the area including Resorts World, Fontainebleau and Circus Circus as viewed from the observation deck atop The Strat on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

This is a rendering showing a proposed mixed-use project that will surround the Athletics’ Major League Baseball ballpark, including a mix of hotel, casino, retail, dining and entertainment. (Bally's Las Vegas)

Construction continues on the lower concourse on the Athletics ballpark at the former Tropicana site on the Strip in Las Vegas as seen from the lower concourse Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas enters 2026 from a position of strength, even as questions about affordability and long-term sustainability persist. Tourism has moderated post-COVID highs, but gaming revenue for Strip and downtown casinos is stable or trending upward, signaling a market that is adjusting rather than declining.

That tension between stability and change will shape many of the most closely watched casino and gaming developments in the year ahead. Major construction projects, regulatory scrutiny, evolving tourism patterns and the role of conventions in supporting visitation will all factor into how Las Vegas casinos position themselves in 2026, particularly as operators balance high-end growth with concerns about value and accessibility at the lower end of the market.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas and Guitar Tower construction update

The Hard Rock hotel-casino and Guitar Tower project is one of the largest current construction efforts on the Strip. After the closure of the Mirage hotel-casino in July 2024, the site has been rapidly transforming, with the distinctive guitar silhouette beginning to rise.

Industry stakeholders will be closely watching progress in 2026 as the complex moves toward its scheduled fourth-quarter 2027 opening.

The highly anticipated resort will feature thousands of new hotel rooms, significant casino space, live entertainment venues and dozens of unique dining options, all of which represent a major new competitor to the Strip’s resort landscape.

Bally’s casino resort on the former Tropicana site and A’s ballpark construction

The transformation of the former Tropicana hotel-casino site into a new mixed-use casino and entertainment hub anchored by a Major League Baseball stadium remains one of the city’s most consequential projects.

Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corp. unveiled detailed plans for a sprawling hotel-casino complex surrounding the Athletics’ Las Vegas ballpark, with phased construction expected to roll through the late 2020s.

The project’s completion could reshape the southern Strip’s skyline and tourism draw, bringing a major sports anchor to the heart of the casino corridor.

Fontainebleau and Resorts World amid visitation pressures

Two megaresorts on the North Strip will be under a microscope next year.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, after its opening in December 2023, continues to define its place in a market where convention and leisure demand are in flux, even as the property attracts luxury retail and dining partnerships. Meanwhile, Resorts World Las Vegas has faced ongoing operational and financial headwinds, including soft performance metrics in recent quarters and high-profile regulatory scrutiny over compliance issues involving illegal bookmaking.

How these properties navigate a landscape of declining overall visitation but pockets of strong luxury and high-end play could signal broader trends for high-stakes gaming in Las Vegas.

Regulatory discipline and oversight of casino operations

Regulatory enforcement and compliance expectations are likely to remain a priority in 2026 after several Las Vegas casinos settled disciplinary matters for millions of dollars for allowing persons tied to illegal gambling activities to gamble with impunity.

The industry will be watching whether other major operators will face scrutiny or disciplinary actions as regulators emphasize internal controls and compliance culture.

The surge in enforcement actions could prompt changes in operational standards and influence how casinos monitor and manage risk.

Conventions, tourism dynamics and the broader market outlook

Las Vegas tourism has seen visitation declines even as gaming win remains strong in some categories, and industry leaders are pinning hopes on a robust year for conventions in 2026 to balance other macroeconomic headwinds. Room tax and gaming fee receipts recently lagged expectations, highlighting the urgency of diversifying demand sources.

At the same time, analysts forecast that the $600 million expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center and an increasingly strong calendar of trade shows could help drive record convention attendance next year.

Whether conventions can offset softness in leisure travel and support broader hotel occupancy and gaming revenue will be a key storyline for casino operators and the hospitality sector.

