Top Sands shareholder Adelson selling $2B in stock to buy Dallas Mavericks

The news was announced in a SEC filing on Tuesday

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban, center, poses with Dr. Miriam Adelson and Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson during the Adelson Educational Campus' 13th annual In Pursuit of Excellence Gala at The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 26, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dr. Miriam Adelson (AP File Photo)

Dr. Miriam Adelson lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch Flame before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dr. Miriam Adelson, the controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., plans to sell $2 billion worth of company stock to purchase a professional sports franchise, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday.

A source close to the deal confirmed Adelson intends to buy an ownership interest in the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise, currently owned by billionaire Mark Cuban. According to the filing, Adelson is buying a majority interest in the team.

The news comes months after Adelson’s son, Matan, a basketball enthusiast, in June acquired Hapoel Jerusalem, a leading basketball team in Israel. In a June speech, Matan Adelson said, “Basketball’s profound impact on my life and my deep connection to Israel inspired this venture. I’m honored to represent Jerusalem, our eternal capital.”

The connection between the Adelson family and Cuban was established in 2022 as Las Vegas Sands has worked to win approval of legalized gambling in Texas.

The Dallas Morning News reported in December 2022 that Cuban intends to partner with Sands to build an integrated casino resort with a basketball arena to house the Mavericks. Cuban and the Mavericks declined an interview confirming the deal with the Review-Journal at the time.

“My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena, it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino,” Cuban told The Morning News. “That’s the mission.”

Adelson’s family would retain majority ownership of the resort company after the stock sale.

“We have been advised by the selling stockholders that they currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, along with additional cash on hand, to fund the purchase of a majority interest in a professional sports franchise pursuant to a binding purchase agreement, subject to customary league approvals,” the SEC filing says.

Representatives for Sands and the Adelson family didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

The late Sands founder Sheldon Adelson, who died in 2021, was a major financial supporter of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Miriam Adelson has continued to contribute to the governor’s campaign over the last two years.

Sands has tried for several years to convince Texas lawmakers to enable gaming in the state. But Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has led the opposition to gaming and efforts to legalize casinos failed in the spring.

Like Nevada, the Texas Legislature only meets every other year.

“Obviously, it’s got to pass the Legislature, and I’m not the politician to know all the elements there,” Cuban – also a television personality on “Shark Tank” – told the Morning News. “But you’re talking about billions of dollars in revenue. And it won’t be one of those things, I don’t think, where you ask the city and state for concessions. It’s more about, ‘This is going to generate a ton of revenue.’”

