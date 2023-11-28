Top Sands shareholder Adelson selling $2B in stock to buy sports team

The news was announced in a SEC filing on Tuesday. The filing did not disclose the sports franchise Dr. Miriam Adelson is buying.

Dr. Miriam Adelson (AP File Photo)

Dr. Miriam Adelson lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch Flame before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dr. Miriam Adelson, the controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., plans to sell $2 billion worth of company stock to purchase a professional sports franchise, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday.

Adelson’s family would retain majority ownership of the resort company after the stock sale.

“We have been advised by the selling stockholders that they currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, along with additional cash on hand, to fund the purchase of a majority interest in a professional sports franchise pursuant to a binding purchase agreement, subject to customary league approvals,” the SEC filing says.

The filing did not disclose what sports franchise Adelson is pursuing or the league the team competes in.

Adelson’s son, Matan, a basketball enthusiast, in June acquired Hapoel Jerusalem, a leading basketball team in Israel. In a June speech, Matan Adelson said, “Basketball’s profound impact on my life and my deep connection to Israel inspired this venture. I’m honored to represent Jerusalem, our eternal capital.”

Spokespersons for Sands and the Adelson family didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson and Las Vegas Sands President and COO Patrick Dumont.

