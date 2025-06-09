Tourist sues after being trapped in off-Strip elevator

A negligence lawsuit has been filed against an off-Strip casino after a man was trapped in an elevator.

A tourist from Hawaii is suing an off-Strip casino-hotel for negligence after he says he was trapped in an elevator.

Wilson Camagan is suing The Orleans Hotel and Casino, as well as elevator company TK Elevator Corporation, after claiming he became trapped in an elevator on the way back to his room.

Camagan, who filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Clark County District Court, is suing on four counts of negligence, negligent inspection, warning and strict products liability and breach of warranties, claiming the elevator was “dangerous and defective in that it could and did abruptly malfunction and trap patrons.”

The Orleans, which is owned and operated by Boyd Gaming, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

On April 28, 2024, Camagan was a patron of The Orleans and entered the elevator to get back to his room on the 17th floor, the lawsuit says. While inside, the elevator stopped, leaving him “trapped inside for over an hour,” according to the filing.

As a result, Camagan suffered physical, mental and emotional injuries, according to the filing. Additionally, it claims Camagan incurred medical expenses, suffered a loss of past and future household services, loss of wages and had been “required” to engage the services of an attorney.

He is asking for general damages in excess of $15,000; special damages in excess of $15,000; medical and incidental expenses incurred and to be incurred; loss of past and future household services; costs of suit, attorney fees, pre-judgment interest and post-judgment interest; and any other relief deemed just and proper.

