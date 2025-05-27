97°F
Traveler hits $1.8M jackpot at Las Vegas airport

A slots player hit a massive jackpot worth $1,816,404.94 on Friday, May 23, 2025, at Harry Reid ...
A slots player hit a massive jackpot worth $1,816,404.94 on Friday, May 23, 2025, at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. (Harry Reid International Airport on X)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2025 - 1:40 pm
 
Updated May 27, 2025 - 2:10 pm

One lucky slots player spent the holiday weekend by becoming a millionaire at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport.

According to the airport, the unidentified slots player hit a massive jackpot worth $1,816,404.94 on Friday.

The airport said in a post on X that the winner was playing theWheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s Gold Spin slot machine in the D gates when they hit the jackpot.

No further information was immediately available.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

