Traveler hits $1.8M jackpot at Las Vegas airport

One lucky slots player spent the holiday weekend by becoming a millionaire at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport.

A slots player hit a massive jackpot worth $1,816,404.94 on Friday, May 23, 2025, at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. (Harry Reid International Airport on X)

According to the airport, the unidentified slots player hit a massive jackpot worth $1,816,404.94 on Friday.

The airport said in a post on X that the winner was playing theWheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s Gold Spin slot machine in the D gates when they hit the jackpot.

No further information was immediately available.

Winner winner chicken dinner! A lucky traveler hit $1.8 MILLION jackpot on Wheel of Fortune in the D Gates over the weekend! 💸✈️ #lasvegas #jackpot #LASAirport pic.twitter.com/v2fZS3ULaR — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) May 27, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.