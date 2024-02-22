61°F
Casinos & Gaming

Treasure Island opens arcade/bar in former meeting space

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2024 - 11:12 am
 
The Cove, a bar and arcade venue at Treasure Island, opened in February. Games include air hockey, shuffleboard, a six-lane bowling alley and a golf simulator. (Treasure Island)
The Cove, a bar and arcade venue at Treasure Island, opened in February. The adults-only bar includes specialty cocktails and eight bartop video poker machines. (Treasure Island)

Treasure Island has a new attraction for visitors who want to play games that aren’t found on the casino floor.

The Cove, a nearly 7,400-square-foot bar and arcade, opened in February on the property’s casino level. The space gives customers a place to play 27 arcade games and activities including air hockey, shuffleboard, a six-lane bowling alley and a golf simulator, according to a news release.

“Treasure Island guests now have a brand-new spot to drink and play, and The Cove Bar and Arcade is perfect for anyone looking to game in an exciting, high-energy environment,” Robert Owens, executive director of front services at Treasure Island said in a press release. “Our goal is to continue to elevate our guest experience, offering fresh and entertaining options for guests to explore, and The Cove is a fun addition to the many amenities on the property.”

The Cove includes a separate full-service bar with specialty cocktails and eight bartop poker machines for adults.

Game cards start at $20 for 30 minutes of arcade gaming. It’s open 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The attraction replaces meeting and convention space, according to Treasure Island officials. Before that, it was the tropical-themed bar and restaurant Kahunaville, closed in 2016.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

