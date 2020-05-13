Treasure Island releases updated health, safety policies

Treasure Island announced new health and safety policies Tuesday afternoon as it gears up to reopen to the public.

The sun sets on the Strip, including Caesars Palace and Treasure Island on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The new guidelines include the use of plexiglass shields, security temperature screenings and personal protective equipment for all staff members.

The Phil Ruffin-owned Strip property is accepting reservations for arrivals beginning May 22, but its website says the date is subject to change. Gov. Steve Sisolak has not yet given a firm date in which casinos would be allowed to reopen.

Updated policies include:

— Social distancing: Guests and employees are advised to stand at least 6 feet apart while standing in public areas and limit elevator occupancy to four people. Plexiglass shields will in placed in locations with frequent face-to-face interactions, including the front desk and cashier stations. If issues arise, security will be contacted “to immediately advise guests” of the rules.

— Personal protective equipment: Single-use masks will be available at the front desk and other locations for guests. Every employee will receive a face mask they must wear at all times while on property. Some — including those in housekeeping, the food and beverage department and those at the front desk — will receive additional PPE.

— Temperature screenings: Security will implement a “non-invasive temperature scan” of all employees prior to their shifts at employee entrance areas. If a staff member shows a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, they will be denied access to the property, recorded in a database for local health authorities, and required to stay home until they can return to work in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

— Handwashing: Employees will be required to wash or sanitize their hands every 60 minutes, as well as when they use the restroom, sneeze, touch their face, blow their nose, handle luggage, smoke, eat, drink, enter or exit the property and before and after any breaks or shift starts.

— Room sanitation: Housekeeping will clean rooms thoroughly on a daily basis. A sign will be placed in the room or on the door confirming all the cleaning protocols that have been completed. The property has also replaced frequently-used room amenities with one-time use items and will offer alternative payment methods to limit contact points.

— Hand sanitizers: Touch-free hand sanitizer dispensers will be positioned in high-traffic areas including restaurants, the casino floor, pool entrances and more. Personal hand sanitizers will be available to guests.

— Cleaning procedures: There will be an increased frequency of cleaning and sanitation in high-traffic areas, including slot machines and chairs, gaming tables and chairs, elevator buttons and panels, front desk counters and more.

