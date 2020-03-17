Treasure Island remaining open amid virus outbreak

“All of our public restrooms are equipped with touch free faucets, soap dispensers, paper towel dispensers and hand blowers,” the company said in a statement.

Treasure Island is seen on the Las Vegas Strip. (Review-Journal file photo)

Treasure Island will remain open, the company announced Monday.

“We have increased our frequency of disinfecting our surfaces, including all hand contact surfaces and slot machines and table games. We encourage our guests and employees to actively utilize our hand-sanitizing stations which are located in our food outlets as well as other high-trafficked locations on property, including back of house. All of our public restrooms are equipped with touch free faucets, soap dispensers, paper towel dispensers and hand blowers,” the company said in a statement.

However, some operations “may be affected by situations beyond our control.”