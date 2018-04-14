Tribe, Caesars to bring Harrah’s casino to Northern California

An agreement between Caesars Entertainment and a Northern California tribe will bring a Harrah’s casino to tribal land southeast of Sacramento.

The $168 million project will be developed, owned and operated by the Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians. Caesars will license the Harrah’s name to the tribe and manage and maintain the 71,000-square-foot property once the casino is operational.

“This agreement with the Buena Vista Gaming Authority advances our growth strategy to expand the reach of our brands into new markets and reinforces our over 20-year history working with tribal partners,” Caesars CEO Mark Frissora said in the statement.

Named Harrah’s Northern California Casino, the property should open in 2019 with 950 slots, 20 table games and different restaurant options, the statement said.

The casino will be in Amador County, about 30 miles southeast of Sacramento.

“Harrah’s is a world-class brand that is known for offering a fun gaming atmosphere with unparalleled customer service. We’re confident that it will attract more people to our destination,” Rhonda Morningstar Pope-Flores, chairwoman of the Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians, said in the statement.

