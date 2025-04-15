Tributes to Las Vegas philanthropist Elaine Wynn made after death

Words of praise come from government, gaming and beyond for the woman who made an indelible mark on life in Southern Nevada.

Alan Feldman, former executive with MGM Resorts International, from left, Elaine Wynn, who with her husband Steve Wynn developed The Mirage, former Las Vegas Mayor Jan Jones Blackhurst and Jim Allen, CEO of Hard Rock International, prepare to watch the final volcano show on the final day of operations at the Strip resort in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Nevada Governor Grant Sawyer is seen with Elaine Wynn in an undated file photo at the UNLV Foundation Officers meeting in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tributes locally and nationwide poured in Tuesday following the morning announcement of the death of Las Vegas philanthropist Elaine Wynn.

Here is what they’re saying:

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson opened Tuesday’s board meeting with a tribute.

“We’re going to take a moment to reflect on the passing of Elaine Wynn and the incredible and indelible mark she left on our community,” Gibson said. “She was a force, for sure. She was thoughtful, and believe me, she was very convincing. She was a pioneer in a field that was dominated by men. She didn’t just hold her own. She led the way.

“She was a class act from another generation with a driving passion, another generation to so many young people, but not so much, another generation for people like me and Commissioner (Tick) Segerblom and a few others out there today.

“(For her), it was all about giving back to a community, leaving the place better than she found it. Her charitable contributions will last forever, and she will be missed in that regard as well. We’ll miss her voice of advocacy, and she was not shy about seeking out those who were in a place that could make a difference. Sometimes, she even had views about things (through) suggestions, and she wasn’t a person who just brought a problem to you. She was a person who came when there was a problem with a series of solutions, which was an incredibly refreshing thing. We’ll miss her, her voice in advocacy for education, most particularly public education, which she very much believed in, especially as we navigate through some really challenging times that lie ahead.

“On behalf of all of us, we wish to thank her. And we’re grateful for both the contributions she made in the memory we have, getting to know her, following her example, and seeing the results — real results — in a community.”

Gov. Joe Lombardo delivered a tribute message on X.

“Donna and I were saddened to hear of the passing of Elaine Wynn this morning. Not only was Elaine a visionary Las Vegas businesswoman, but she was an unparalleled philanthropist with a deep love for improving education and bettering her community. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with her family and loved ones.”

UNLV Officer in Charge Chris Heavey issued an emailed statement on behalf of the university, where, in 1989, she funded the Lee Pascal Rose Garden in honor of her mother, Lee Pascal. The garden is populated with “Show Biz,” roses, symbolizing the Wynn family’s prominence in the gaming and entertainment world. She also served on the UNLV Foundation board of directors from 1983 to 2008 and was board chair from 1985 to 1991. She was granted trustee emerita status in 2008 and in her years of service to the board, Wynn helped raise millions of dollars for UNLV.

“The UNLV family was profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of business entrepreneur and philanthropist Elaine Wynn today,” Heavey said. “Her advocacy for UNLV and education at all levels in Las Vegas could be seen in her dedication and generosity as a founding member of the UNLV Board of Trustees and active engagement with the university for 25 years, including her tenure as board chair. We extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to Elaine’s family at this time.”

Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health co-founder Larry Ruvo had known Wynn for nearly 60 years. He met Steve and Elaine Wynn just after they bought the Golden Nugget, and when Ruvo was a desk clerk at Caesars Palace. Elaine Wynn once tipped Ruvo $100, saying, “Any time you come to the hotel we’ll give you an upgrade.”

Ruvo later worked at the Frontier in the days Steve Wynn was a shareholder. The families remained interlocked for decades.

Ruvo said of Wynn, “She was a beautiful woman and a beautiful person.”

“She guided me through my life, helped immensely with the Cleveland Clinic, my personal life when I married Camille, a huge supporter of us,” Ruvo said. “I am an only child, but when she came into my life, I had a sister.”

Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman Kirk Hendrick messaged on behalf of the state’s gaming regulatory agencies.

“Elaine Wynn’s remarkable achievements in gaming and her lifelong devotion to education and the arts enriched the lives of countless Nevadans. On behalf of everyone at the Nevada Gaming Control Board, we send our deepest sympathies to all of her family and friends.”

Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta, top executives for Red Rock Resorts’ Station Casinos Inc., issued a joint emailed statement.

“Elaine Wynn was an extraordinary visionary and an accomplished business leader. Her legacy will be most profoundly felt through her philanthropic efforts, especially those aimed at helping children, as she empowered countless young people to reach for their dreams. Our community, state, and nation are better off because of the exceptional life she led and the example she set.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.