71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Tropicana keeping business licenses active amid demolition

County approves new request from Tropicana hotel-casino
The demolition continues about the porte-cochere at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in ...
The demolition continues about the porte-cochere at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Demolition continues at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las ...
Demolition continues at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
YouTuber Norma Geli, left, and TikTokker Lydia Penn attend the opening of Durango in Las Vegas ...
Durango expansion could start by yearend, parent company says
The pool at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline ...
Mohegan Tribe to end management of Las Vegas casino
Exact A’s ballpark location unknown; Bally’s may seek partner on new resort
Fontainebleau adds summer parking perk
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2024 - 2:03 pm
 
Updated May 7, 2024 - 7:14 pm

Tropicana will keep some of its business licenses active while construction and development of a Major League Baseball stadium and hotel-casino takes place on its former site following a county vote.

Clark County officials unanimously approved a request from representatives of the now-closed 67-year-old resort on the Strip that waived licensing requirements for up to two years, with possibilities for two six-month extensions should the site operators show good cause to business licensing department staff.

“We’ve all been watching and reading, and a couple of us have actually been in discussions with the Tropicana and the A’s. We’re aware of the things that are happening,” Commissioner Jim Gibson said during the Tuesday morning meeting.

Management of the Strip resort told the Board of Commissioners, acting in its capacity as the county’s Liquor and Gaming Licensing Board, that the request relates to the construction timeline for the Oakland Athletics’ $1.5-billion ballpark plan. The closure application states the demolition and site clearing must be done by April 1, 2025, so the A’s can begin construction on the 33,000-seat ballpark with an expected opening in April 2028. The Tropicana closed April 2.

Casino operator Bally’s, meanwhile, said it doesn’t know the anticipated length of closure of a hotel-casino while site partners are developing Tropicana demolition and ballpark construction plans.

Clark County approved a commercial demolition permit for Bally’s on April 20, which requires the estimated $15 million implosion to occur before Oct. 20. Crews have been seen throughout April building a demolition wall around the property and tearing down parts of the porte-cochere facing Las Vegas Boulevard and parking garage.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

MOST READ
1
Aces waive 3 players, sign 1 in latest roster moves
Aces waive 3 players, sign 1 in latest roster moves
2
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
3
Exact A’s ballpark location in air; Bally’s open to partnering on new resort
Exact A’s ballpark location in air; Bally’s open to partnering on new resort
4
CARTOONS: Trump and Biden are both worried about this
CARTOONS: Trump and Biden are both worried about this
5
911 callers describe ‘gruesome’ scene, police say man ate victim’s face in killing
911 callers describe ‘gruesome’ scene, police say man ate victim’s face in killing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Tropicana wants to keep gaming license active during A’s ballpark development
recommend 2
What’s happening with the Tropicana’s iconic stained glass?
recommend 3
Tropicana’s implosion set for fall, making way for A’s ballpark
recommend 4
Exact A’s ballpark location unknown; Bally’s may seek partner on new resort
recommend 5
Hard Rock’s plans for Mirage move forward with ‘Beatles’ closure
recommend 6
Tropicana was profitable right up until it closed, landowner says