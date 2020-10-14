Tropicana, Paris Las Vegas give notice of layoffs

Tropicana Las Vegas and Eiffel Tower Restaurant at Paris Las Vegas informed the state they anticipate layoffs in the near future.

Tropicana hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Monday, July 27, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Tropicana expects to layoff 828 employees beginning Thursday, according to a notice dated Monday filed with Nevada’s employment department. The hotel-casino wrote in the notice that it would layoff 167 employees in addition to the 661 employees that Tropicana previously disclosed to the state.

“These layoffs at Tropicana Las Vegas, Inc. are the unfortunate result of COVID-19 related business circumstances that were sudden, dramatic and beyond our control,” the notice said.

Those layoffs were expected to begin Thursday and last for two weeks. However, a second Tropicana notice dated Monday suggested 57 of the 828 total employees who would be laid off beginning Thursday, had their layoff date postponed to Jan. 15, “or the 14-day period commencing on that day.” It wasn’t immediately clear which of those 57 positions were affected.

The notices were filed under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which is meant to ensure employees have notice before significant layoffs at large companies so they have time to find work elsewhere.

Additionally, Eiffel Tower Restaurant is expecting to layoff 53 full-time employees over a two-week stretch beginning Dec. 16, according to a notice filed by Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises Inc.

