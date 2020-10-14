Tropicana, Paris Las Vegas restaurants give notice of layoffs

The Tropicana and Paris Las Vegas’ Eiffel Tower Restaurant have informed the state that they anticipate layoffs in the near future.

Tropicana hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Monday, July 27, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Tropicana and two restaurants inside Paris Las Vegas have informed the state that they anticipate layoffs in the near future.

The Tropicana expects to lay off 828 employees beginning Thursday, according to a notice dated Monday filed with Nevada’s employment department. The hotel-casino wrote in the notice that it would lay off 167 employees in addition to the 661 employees that the Tropicana previously disclosed to the state.

“These layoffs at Tropicana Las Vegas, Inc. are the unfortunate result of COVID-19 related business circumstances that were sudden, dramatic and beyond our control,” the notice said.

Those layoffs were expected to begin Thursday and last for two weeks. However, a second Tropicana notice dated Monday suggested 57 of the 828 total employees who would be laid off beginning Thursday had their layoff date postponed to Jan. 15, “or the 14-day period commencing on that day.” It wasn’t immediately clear which of those 57 positions were affected.

Representatives for the company didn’t return a request for comment.

The notices were filed under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which is meant to ensure employees have notice before significant layoffs at large companies so they have time to find work elsewhere.

Mon Ami Gabi and Eiffel Tower Restaurant are expecting to lay off 96 and 53 full-time employees over a two-week stretch beginning Dec. 16, according to notices filed by Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises Inc.

A spokeswoman for the parent company said it doesn’t comment on personnel matters.

