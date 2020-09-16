Tropicana reopens Thursday with safety protocols in place

The Tropicana is ready to reopen its doors for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Nevada.

Tropicana hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Monday, July 27, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Strip resort will open to guests at 10 a.m. Thursday with many of the same health and safety protocols that are in place at other hotel-casinos.

Visitors can expect a maximum of half capacity on the casino floor, slot machines “configured to meet social distancing requirements” and floor decals and signs indicating where people are allowed to stand.

“While the amenities our customers have come to know and love may be somewhat limited for the time being, the ability to safely welcome back our team members and guests remains our top priority,” Tropicana assistant general manager Mike Thoma stated.

It’s been an eventful six months for the Tropicana since it closed in mid-March. The resort is looking for a buyer, and it delayed reopening to Thursday from a previously scheduled date of Sept. 1, with parent company Penn National Gaming Inc. citing COVID-19’s impact on demand for travel.

Tropicana’s pool and spa will be open, though the latter will be in limited fashion. There won’t be large gatherings, tournaments, drawings, valet parking, conventions, banquets or live entertainment.

The resort will require employees and vendors to wear a mask and undergo temperature checks before their shifts. All guests must wear a mask in a public area, except for when they are eating, drinking or asked by casino staff to prove their identity, the resort said. Guests who don’t comply may be asked to leave.

Food options will include Starbucks and a limited menu at Trop & Go, the resort announced.

