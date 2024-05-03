85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Tropicana wants to keep gaming license active during A’s ballpark development

Demolition continues about the porte-cochere at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las ...
Demolition continues about the porte-cochere at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A crew marks the pavement as demolition continues of the porte-cochere at the Tropicana on Thur ...
A crew marks the pavement as demolition continues of the porte-cochere at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The demolition continues about the porte-cochere at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in ...
The demolition continues about the porte-cochere at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Demolition continues at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las ...
Demolition continues at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The demolition continues about the porte-cochere at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in ...
The demolition continues about the porte-cochere at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Large machinery is moved as demolition continues about the porte-cochere at the Tropicana on Th ...
Large machinery is moved as demolition continues about the porte-cochere at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Large machinery is in place as demolition continues about the porte-cochere at the Tropicana on ...
Large machinery is in place as demolition continues about the porte-cochere at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Demolition continues of the porte-cochere at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Veg ...
Demolition continues of the porte-cochere at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Jade, left, won a $114,869.69 jackpot playing Bonus Spin Blackjack Progressive on Thursday, May ...
$114K table game jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
This June 4, 2020, file photo shows Boyd Gaming Corp.'s Fremont hotel-casino in downtown Las Ve ...
How are locals casinos doing? Analysts watch Station, Boyd for signs
‘A love letter to Venice’: Venetian turns 25, plans major renovation
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani speaks with reporters before a baseball game against the Was ...
Report: Ohtani’s stolen money funneled to bookie via Las Vegas casino
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2024 - 11:26 am
 

Tropicana officials will ask Clark County officials to keep its gaming license active for at least two years in an upcoming public meeting while the site is developed as a Major League Baseball stadium and hotel-casino.

Management of the now-closed 67-year-old resort on the Strip will request the Board of Commissioners, acting in its capacity as the county’s Liquor and Gaming Licensing Board, waive a licensing requirement during its Tuesday meeting that would suspend the site’s gaming license because of the closure.

The closure application states the demolition and site clearing must be done by April 1, 2025 so the Oakland Athletics can begin construction on its planned $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat ballpark. It asks for up to three years — two years as the maximum described, plus extensions — to clear the site and develop the stadium.

“Bally’s has every reason to promptly reopen a new resort hotel when construction is completed,” representatives wrote in the application letter. “That said, the design, land use permitting and construction plan for the baseball stadium, as well as a year-long demolition project, must be accomplished before the Company can pursue in earnest development of the new resort hotel. Thus, the anticipated duration of the closure is currently unknown.

Other post-closure, pre-demolition work continues at the hotel-casino, which closed April 2. The resort’s porte-cochere facing Las Vegas Boulevard was torn down with heavy machinery Thursday, leaving mangled metal framework behind a fence abutting the pedestrian walkway.

Clark County approved a commercial demolition permit for Bally’s on April 20, which requires the estimated $15 million implosion to occur before Oct. 20.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

MOST READ
1
‘What do we got to pay for this?’ Trump trial jury hears recording
‘What do we got to pay for this?’ Trump trial jury hears recording
2
Former Raiders player files for bankruptcy
Former Raiders player files for bankruptcy
3
CARTOONS: Biden makes the case for voting Trump
CARTOONS: Biden makes the case for voting Trump
4
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
5
Here’s who will build the trains for Brightline’s Vegas-to-LA rail line
Here’s who will build the trains for Brightline’s Vegas-to-LA rail line
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
What’s happening with the Tropicana’s iconic stained glass?
recommend 2
Tropicana’s implosion set for fall, making way for A’s ballpark
recommend 3
No rush to build new resort attached to A’s ballpark, Bally’s says
recommend 4
Tropicana was profitable right up until it closed, landowner says
recommend 5
Which Las Vegas Valley resort has the biggest casino?
recommend 6
‘Repeated butt-kicking’: Caesars reports first-quarter financial decline