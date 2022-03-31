77°F
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2022 - 2:45 pm
 
Updated March 31, 2022 - 5:20 pm
Aerial view of the Linq and Flamingo hotel casinos on the central Las Vegas Strip at sunset on ...
Aerial view of the Linq and Flamingo hotel casinos on the central Las Vegas Strip at sunset in December 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This week has proven to be a lucky one for Michael Takes and Edward Marx as they both hit jackpots at two Las Vegas Strip properties.

Michael Takes was playing Let It Ride for an hour at The LINQ when he hit the mega progressive jackpot for $1,041,779, according to a tweet posted Thursday morning.

Takes, who is a Caesars Rewards member, is from Cascade Iowa. Takes, who said he plays the game “every once in a while,” plans to use his winnings to buy a fishing boat and save for retirement.

Edward Marx, a Caesars Rewards member too, hit a jackpot of $473,455 after playing three hours worth of Pai Gow Poker inside Caesars Palace. Marx, from Spring, Texas, won his hand with a seven-card straight flush. In a statement from Caesars, Marx said he is staying in Las Vegas for a long weekend trip and plans to play every day he is here. He plans to save his winnings.

Contact Glivell Piloto at gpiloto@reviewjournal.com.

