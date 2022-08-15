96°F
Two jackpots worth over $100K won within a week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2022 - 3:36 pm
 
Las Vegas local Drew, who won $100,000 at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa on Aug. 15, 2022. (Court ...
Las Vegas local Drew, who won $100,000 at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa on Aug. 15, 2022. (Courtesy of Boyd Gaming)
The winning hand (royal flush) of a jackpot winner at Caesars Palace who won $158,992 on Aug. 1 ...
The winning hand (royal flush) of a jackpot winner at Caesars Palace who won $158,992 on Aug. 11, 2022. (Caesars Palace)

Two people won jackpots over the past week, with each being over $100,000.

On Thursday, Drew, a local, won $100,000 at Aliante Casino + Casino + Spa at an IGT Triple Play/Five Play/Ten Play Machine. He was playing IGT’s Five Play Game at a $5 denomination, and after placing a $125 bet, he dealt a royal flush.

On Monday, a lucky patron won $158,992 at Caesars Palace after hitting a Royal Flush Mega Jackpot.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

THE LATEST