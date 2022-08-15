Two jackpots worth over $100K won within a week
The patrons won at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa and Caesars Palace.
Two people won jackpots over the past week, with each being over $100,000.
On Thursday, Drew, a local, won $100,000 at Aliante Casino + Casino + Spa at an IGT Triple Play/Five Play/Ten Play Machine. He was playing IGT’s Five Play Game at a $5 denomination, and after placing a $125 bet, he dealt a royal flush.
On Monday, a lucky patron won $158,992 at Caesars Palace after hitting a Royal Flush Mega Jackpot.
