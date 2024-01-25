Two six-figure jackpots hit within a week at off-Strip casino
A pair of players hit it big at the same casino by playing Double Double Bonus Poker video poker machines.
Two six-figure jackpots hit at the same Las Vegas casino within a week of each other.
On Tuesday, a lucky winner at the Suncoast got a $200,000 hand pay after wagering $250 on a Double Double Bonus Poker video poker machine. The player was dealt a diamond royal flush, Boyd Gaming said in a news release.
The jackpot followed another big win Jan. 17 at the Suncoast, where a player won $100,000 on another Double Double Bonus Poker machine.