Casinos & Gaming

Two six-figure jackpots hit within a week at off-Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2024 - 4:18 pm
 
A lucky player won a $200,000 jackpot after wagering $250 on a Double Double Bonus Poker video ...
A lucky player won a $200,000 jackpot after wagering $250 on a Double Double Bonus Poker video poker machine on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at the Suncoast in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

Two six-figure jackpots hit at the same Las Vegas casino within a week of each other.

On Tuesday, a lucky winner at the Suncoast got a $200,000 hand pay after wagering $250 on a Double Double Bonus Poker video poker machine. The player was dealt a diamond royal flush, Boyd Gaming said in a news release.

The jackpot followed another big win Jan. 17 at the Suncoast, where a player won $100,000 on another Double Double Bonus Poker machine.

