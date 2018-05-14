Two Wynn Resorts board members resign ahead of annual meeting

In a surprise move, the company announced that former Nevada Gov. Bob Miller, the longest serving Wynn director, has stepped down.

Wynn hotel-casino photographed on Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

The Wynn Resorts Ltd. board is facing another major shakeup.

In a surprise move, the company announced that former Nevada Gov. Bob Miller, the longest serving Wynn director, has stepped down.

Additionally, Wynn Resorts announced that John Hagenbuch will no longer seek reelection at Wednesday’s annual shareholders meeting.

Five Wynn directors have now announced their departure since Feb. 6 in the midst of allegations that founder and former chairman Steve Wynn sexually harassed female employees over decades.

Investors lawsuits have claimed that Wynn legacy directors should have been aware of the allegations.

Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, two prominent stockholder proxy firms, have criticized the Wynn board in reports published earlier this month and recommend investors kick Hagenbuch off the board.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.