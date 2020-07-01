Under-construction Circa accepting reservations for sportsbook

Artist’s rendering of Circa Sportsbook. (Courtesy photo)

Downtown Las Vegas’ newest casino, Circa, is now taking reservations for its sportsbook, claimed to be the largest in the world once it opens later this year.

The 1.25 million-square-foot resort casino, set to open Oct. 28, will feature a stadium-style sportsbook with a three-story, 78-million-pixel screen. The space can fit up to 1,000 fans, according to a Tuesday news release.

Guests can reserve a spot at the sportsbook day of or in advance, with pricing varying by occasion. Reservations are available at www.circalasvegas.com/sportsbook.

There are several reservation options, including The Dugout, which offers VIP single-seat cushioned chairs in front of the high-definition screen; the Legends Club, which offers plush recliners just behind the VIP seating; and the Champions Club, which has booth-style seating behind the Legends Club.

Circa Club Upper and Circa Club Lower have booth seating for an “intimate space to take in all the action,” according to the release. Two seating areas flanking the sportsbook — the North Stand and South Stand — will have tiered viewing with “luxury stadium-style seating.”

The third floor will feature a broadcast studio for VSiN, The Sports Betting Network to give bettors “real-time, in-depth analysis from expert broadcasters, athletes and industry professionals,” according to the release.

It will be operated by sports betting brand Circa Sports, which also can be found at the D Las Vegas and the Golden Gate.

“Fans have proven time and time again that the demand for incredible sports betting experiences isn’t going away anytime soon,” Circa’s CEO and developer Derek Stevens said in the release. “From atmosphere to offerings, Circa Sports will meet and exceed those expectations by giving guests the best and most exciting sportsbook they’ve ever stepped foot in.”

The property, which is only available for those 21 and over, will initially open with its casino and certain amenities. The hotel is set to open Dec. 28, and reservations are available online.

