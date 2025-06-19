‘Underrated’ medieval-themed Strip megaresort celebrates 35 years

Excalibur remains a rare constant in a city where reinvention is necessary for survival and themed hotels have largely given way to modern aesthetics.

A pedestrian walks down from the bridge across from the Excalibur at Las Vegas Boulevard on the Strip Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The towers of the Excalibur are seen behind a pedestrian walkway on the Strip Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When the castle gates of Excalibur swung open for the first time on June 19, 1990, the medieval-themed megaresort at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip was the largest hotel in the world.

Thirty-five years later, the castle still stands, and the casino hotel’s allure continues to resonate with visitors.

In a city where reinvention is necessary for survival and themed hotels have largely given way to modern aesthetics, Excalibur remains a rare constant. Its bright turrets and Arthurian vibe are part of the fabric of modern Las Vegas.

Michael Green, an associate professor of history at UNLV, said Excalibur is an “underrated” resort that was, understandably, overshadowed by the opening of the Mirage in late 1989. The appeal of Excalibur to more budget-minded visitors helped prove Las Vegas could serve a wider demographic, he said.

“I think Excalibur gets lost in the shuffle,” Green said of the casino’s significance to the ‘90s reinvention of Las Vegas. “The Excalibur was a less luxurious (property than The Mirage), if you will, but it was a significant step for Las Vegas to have this larger, modern resort.”

Medieval vision for the masses

Developed by Circus Circus Enterprises, the $290 million Excalibur was envisioned as a family-friendly alternative to Las Vegas’ adult playground image.

Themed hotels were in vogue, but Excalibur leaned all the way in.

There were singing troupes and court jesters, and the restaurants employed clever word play with names such as Lance-A-Lotta-Pasta and Sir Galahad Prime Rib. Staff wore costumes, and the resort’s signature attraction, Tournament of Kings, encouraged guests to eat with their hands while cheering on jousting knights on horseback.

Three-and-a-half decades later, elements of Excalibur, such as the live-action Tournament of Kings, have withstood the test of time, said Dave Schwartz, a casino historian and UNLV ombudsman who previously served as director of the school’s Center for Gaming Research.

“(Excalibur) reinforces the idea that something doesn’t have to be cutting edge (to be successful). It doesn’t have to be the latest thing,” Schwartz said. “Just offering something that people enjoy can work really well.”

A profitable bet on affordability

Behind the fantasy aspect, Excalibur made business sense in 1990. With 4,032 rooms and a nearly 100,000-square-foot casino floor, the property’s competitive prices quickly made it one of the Strip’s more popular — and profitable — casinos.

“It showed operators that catering to the mass market could be very profitable,” Schwartz said.

Excalibur’s towering presence was instantly recognizable against the city’s expanding skyline in the early ‘90s. Its visibility, especially when lit at night, helped cement its place in the visual identity of Las Vegas.

“It stood out at the time,” Green said of the multi-towered castle casino. “It probably stands out less today, if you think of the larger resorts and the appearance they have. But it remains a noticeable property.”

Staying the course through changing times

Over the years, Excalibur has undergone modest updates. Gone are some of the more literal fantasy elements. There are no more roving troubadours or animatronic dragons. The castle facade remains, as does the spirit of a themed resort that never stopped being fun.

Ownership has also changed. The property passed from Circus Circus Enterprises to Mandalay Resort Group, then to MGM Resorts. Today, it is owned by Vici Properties, a real estate investment trust, with Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International operating the resort.

Through it all, Excalibur has remained remarkably consistent, which is something both Green and Schwartz see as part of its staying power.

“It’s there. It’s consistent. You know what you’re getting,” Green said. “And that’s very comforting to a lot of people. I think it helps them. And maybe that speaks to how well it has been run and how well it was built in the first place.”

What’s the future hold for the castle on the corner?

The castle at the southwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue could benefit from upcoming changes in the area. Across the Strip, a proposed baseball stadium and a new resort are planned for the lot where the Tropicana hotel-casino once stood.

For now, experts suggest Excalibur itself is likely to remain as is, specifically an entry-level resort that caters to a wide demographic.

After 35 years, Schwartz said the castle on the Strip still has some magic left in it.

“There’s nothing wrong about having a property that is more affordable for people,” Schwartz said. “And that’s a really important part of getting people to know what Vegas is about, having that option of something that’s more affordable. You know, if everything costs $500 a night, you’re not really going to grow visitation to Vegas that much.”

