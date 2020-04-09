Union leaders to discuss effects of casino closures on workers — LIVESTREAM
UNITE HERE is expected to call on the industry “to leverage its unique financial and political position to ensure economic and health care protections for workers,” according a Wednesday release announcing the event.
UNITE HERE union leaders, casino workers and elected affiliate leaders have scheduled a videoconference Thursday morning to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the gaming industry.
The novel coronavirus has led to the closure of casinos across the country and affected tens of thousands of workers nationwide. UNITE HERE is expected to call on the industry “to leverage its unique financial and political position to ensure economic and health care protections for workers,” the union said in a Wednesday release announcing the event.
Among those expected to take part in the conference are D. Taylor, UNITE HERE International president; Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer of Culinary Workers Union Local 226 — Las Vegas; Marlene Patrick Cooper, president of UNITE HERE Local 23 — New Orleans & Biloxi, Mississippi; Bob McDevitt, president of UNITE HERE Local 54 — Atlantic City; and union members from Biloxi, Las Vegas, and Atlantic City.
Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.