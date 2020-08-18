Union workers to rally for right to return to jobs

Labor union members across several industries in Nevada are fighting for the right to return to work.

An aerial photo of the Las Vegas Strip after all Las Vegas casinos have been shut down during the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, March 30, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Save Our Jobs union coalition is gathering Tuesday morning to rally for the placement of a Right to Return ordinance on the Clark County Commission’s Sept. 1 agenda.

The ordinance would require employers to offer workers the right to return to their jobs after being laid off or furloughed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, once the business reopens and operations resume. The mandate would apply to union and nonunion workers across several industries.

The language has not been finalized, but the ordinance is meant to ensure that employers don’t hire someone new before asking a former employee to return.

Save Our Jobs represents roughly 87,000 workers across the state in a wide array of industries, from hospitality and conventions to entertainment and health care.

The coalition includes Bartenders Local 165, Culinary Local 226, Stagehands Local 720, National Nurses United, Operating Engineers Local 501, Service Employees International Union Local 1107, Teamsters Local 986, Teamsters Local 631, and United Auto Workers Local 3555. Additional unions and organizations throughout the state are in the process of joining, according to a Monday statement.

“Every one of those workers should have the right to come back to their previous jobs when business resumes,” the statement said. “They have lost their jobs through no fault of their own.”

The socially distanced rally begins at 8:30 a.m. outside the Clark County Commission Building. Masks are required.

