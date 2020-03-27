Unions release guide for members laid off due to coronavirus concerns

The Culinary and Bartenders unions reached out to its members Thursday with a message of support in the wake of casino closures and layoffs related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know it is a scary time but the Culinary & Bartenders Unions have your back,” read a message posted on the unions’ website and texted to members. “We want you to know that your job and healthcare benefits for you and your family are protected.

“When casinos reopen, by contract, the companies must schedule available work by seniority. The Unions are negotiating for full-time, part-time, and on-call workers to get paid throughout the closure period,” the message read.

The union estimates nearly 60,000 of its members have been laid off since Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered hotel-casinos and bars closed earlier this month.

Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165 also released a resource guide for members. The 31-page guide covers unemployment services, healthcare options, paying rent and mortgages and general safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

