UNLV Boyd Law School coordinating new sports-betting forum

UNLV’s International Center for Gaming Regulation is forming a regulators forum to discuss sports betting policy issues.

Sports betters at the Green Valley Ranch sports book in Henderson on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal

The William S. Boyd Law School opened in 1998, carrying the name of the gaming executive and lawyer after his $5 million donation. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The U.S. State Gaming Regulators Forum agreed to create a separate U.S. Sports Betting Forum to focus on issues related to the fledgling sports-betting industry.

Jennifer Roberts, associate director of the UNLV International Center for Gaming Regulation and an adjunct law instructor at UNLV’s William S. Boyd School of Law, is coordinating the forum, developed after a House Judiciary Committee hearing on sports betting and numerous panel discussions and presentations on sports betting at this month’s Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.

Stakeholders include state gaming and lottery regulators; tribal regulators; state and federal law enforcement; sports leagues and athletic conferences; and sports betting operators. Roberts said she expects the forum to meet regularly to discuss best practices on policy issues relating to sports betting, current regulatory and operational issues, information sharing and integrity monitoring, and illegal sports betting markets.

U.S. State Gaming Regulators Forum members include Becky Harris, chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board; David Rebuck, director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement; Allen Godfrey, executive director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission; Kevin O’Toole, executive director of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board; Rick Kalm, executive director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board; and Ronnie Jones, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

