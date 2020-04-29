UNLV competition offers $1M for safety innovations

The goal is to foster ideas to make hospitality safety improvements in Las Vegas that can be implemented in the post-pandemic gaming environment.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Do you have a big idea to make casinos or other Las Vegas hospitality operations safer?

If so, you might want to enter a competition just announced by the Lee Business School at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the Ted and Doris Lee Family Foundation. Multiple winners may be chosen with a total prize of $1 million.

“If Las Vegas is the world leader in hospitality and entertainment, then it must lead now in identifying the best practices and products to safely chart the way forward for guests and employees in the travel and hospitality industries,” Greg Lee, former chairman of the UNLV Foundation and chairman and CEO of Eureka Casinos, said in a news release. “When the time is right, we must give the customer confidence that it is safe and desirable to travel again, dine again, stay again, and play again.”

The solutions must ultimately make the industry safer for guests and employees of the hospitality or travel sectors, which boast roughly 330 million jobs and an economic impact of $8.9 trillion worldwide, according to the release.

Worldwide submissions, open to individuals or companies, can be sent to the Lee School Prize for Innovation and Entrepreneurship until July 5.

A committee of the deans of UNLV’s schools of business, science, engineering and hospitality, along with renowned industry experts, will judge submissions and select prize recipients.

The Troesh Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation will then prepare entrepreneurs to accept investments from the Lee Prize. In exchange for the investments, the Lee Business School will retain an interest in a share of the future profits of Lee School Prize-winning companies.

“If there was ever a crucial moment for the university and the business community to partner in search of innovative solutions, this is surely it,” UNLV President Marta Meana said.

For more information about the Lee School Prize, criteria or to submit a proposal, visit LeePrize.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.