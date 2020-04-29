UNLV, foundation competition offers $1M for safety innovations

A $1 million prize is offered for the best idea to make gaming safer.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Do you have a big idea to make casino or other Las Vegas hospitality operations safer?

If so, you might want to enter a competition just announced by the Lee Business School at the University of Las Vegas and the Ted and Doris Lee Family Foundation. Multiple winners may be chosen with a total prize of $1 million.

The goal is to foster ideas to make hospitality safety improvements in Las Vegas that can be implemented within 12 months to safeguard guests and employees in the post-pandemic gaming environment.

“If Las Vegas is the world leader in hospitality and entertainment, then it must lead now in identifying the best practices and products to safely chart the way forward for guests and employees in the travel and hospitality industries,” Greg Lee, former chairman of the UNLV Foundation and chairman and CEO of Eureka Casinos, stated in a news release. “When the time is right, we must give the customer confidence that it is safe and desirable to travel again, dine again, stay again, and play again.”

The solutions must ultimately make the industry safer for both guests and employees of the hospitality or travel sectors, which boasts roughly 330 million jobs and an economic impact of $8.9 trillion dollars worldwide, according to the release.

Worldwide submissions open to individuals or companies can be sent to the Lee School Prize for Innovation and Entrepreneurship until July 5.

A committee of the deans of UNLV’s schools of business, science, engineering and hospitality, along with renowned industry experts, will judge submissions and select prize recipients.

The Troesh Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation will then prepare entrepreneurs to accept investments from the Lee Prize. In exchange for the investments, the Lee Business School will retain an interest in a share of the future profits of Lee School Prize-winning companies.

“If there was ever a crucial moment for the university and the business community to partner in search of innovative solutions, this is surely it,” said UNLV President Marta Meana.

For more information about the Lee School Prize, criteria, or to submit a proposal, please visit LeePrize.com.

The Ted and Doris Lee Family Foundation supports community projects in parks and recreation, intercollegiate athletics, education and the arts. In 2001, Ted and Doris Lee established the first endowed professorship in law at UNLV’s Boyd School of Law. In 2011, The Lee Family Foundation gave a $15 million donation to bolster business education at UNLV and the business college was formally renamed the Lee Business School at UNLV in honor of their support.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.