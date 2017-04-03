US gaming stocks gain on strong Macau numbers

People photograph a music player inside the Parisian Macao hotel-casino on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, in Macau. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. casino operators gained early Monday as Macau gambling revenues beat expectations and posted an eighth straight monthly increase.

Macau, the world’s biggest casino hub, saw revenue in March rise 18 percent vs. analysts’ expectations of 12 percent to 16 percent growth. Revenue in the Chinese province can be three or four times that of Nevada.

Newly opened resorts continue to draw high rollers and more casual gamblers.

China’s campaign against corruption and shows of wealth by public officials had dried up the stream of VIP spenders from the mainland for last several years.

Wynn Resorts was up 3 percent to near a two-year high premarket and was trading up about 1.6 percent by mid-morning Monday. The stock was among top S&P 500 gainers in light volume.

Other casino stocks moved higher as well. Las Vegas Sands at 1.5 percent, MGM Resorts at 0.7 percent, and Melco Crown Entertainment at 1.9 percent.

The Dow Jones U.S. Gambling index has gained 7 percent so far this year vs. the S&P’s 5.5-percent advance.

