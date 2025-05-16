Utah family sues Wynn Resorts after near-drowning at Strip pool

A doctor and a NFL coach rendered aid when a 3-year-old boy was rescued from the bottom of a swimming pool at the Las Vegas resort in 2023.

The family of a Utah boy who nearly drowned in a Wynn Las Vegas swimming pool in 2023 is suing the company for negligence.

The family of 5-year-old Wyatt Stanley, whose family includes Joseph III, Kelseigh, Joseph IV and Jane, filed the four-count lawsuit Tuesday in Clark County District Court.

Wyatt Stanley was 3 when his father, Joseph III, rescued him from the bottom of the Encore swimming pool and was resuscitated by a doctor and a National Football League coach who happened to be lounging at the pool at the same time.

Representatives of Wynn Resorts Ltd. said they are glad the child is doing well.

“Once served, we look forward to responding to the suit in court and presenting a full airing of the actual facts,” the company said in a statement.

According to the lawsuit, on May 27, 2023 – during Memorial Day weekend – the Stanleys gathered at the Encore pool to swim and to have lunch. At around 12:44 p.m., Wyatt Stanley entered the pool from the steps at the shallow end of the pool. Several minutes later, his father was alerted that Wyatt was underneath the water at the bottom of the pool. His father pulled him from the water and placed him on the pool deck.

“Numerous individuals within the near vicinity, including a vacationing doctor and a professional football coach, began rendering aid and life-saving measures and CPR on Wyatt after defendant’s employees were incapable and/or unsuccessful in doing so,” the lawsuit says.

Once resuscitated, Wyatt was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital’s pediatrics center and later released.

The doctor who rendered aid was Andrew Oleksyn, an emergency-room physician from Dekalb, Illinois, and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, who at the time was defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. Two weeks prior to the incident at Wynn, Morris had received special training in CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator that the NFL recommended after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan 2, 2023. Morris got the AED from Wynn staff.

Days after the Wynn incident, Morris, Oleksyn and the entire Stanley family reunited and appeared on nationally broadcast “Good Morning America.”

“It’s truly a miracle when I try to wrap my mind around everything that happened,” Kelseigh Stanley, Wyatt’s mother, said in the broadcast.

The lawsuit accuses Wynn of gross negligence, negligent hiring, training retention and supervision and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit seeks a trial and general, compensatory, special and punitive damages in excess of $15,000 as well as attorney fees.

