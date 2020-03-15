Vdara not accepting new reservations through April 13

The website for Vdara showed no booking options available until April 13 as of Sunday morning.

Vdara (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Vdara is not accepting new reservations through April 13 and reducing food and beverage outlets as a response to low demand.

The website for Vdara showed no booking options available until April 13 as of Sunday morning. Existing reservations will still be honored.

Even with low occupancy, the MGM Resorts International property would still be operational; there are about 100 condos in the property owned by private companies or individuals.

MGM confirmed the details of this story but declined further comment.

The casino operator has been facing low occupancy rates amid the coronavirus pandemic, and announced furloughs and layoffs at properties Friday.

Casinos in other states, including a MGM property in Massachusetts, will temporarily close to help curb the spread of the virus.

