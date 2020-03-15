Vdara site showing no rooms available through April 13

The website for Vdara showed no booking options available until April 13 as of Sunday morning.

Other MGM Resort International properties still showed options to book through March and April on their websites.

MGM spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment to confirm if the property would remain open.

The company has been facing low occupancy rates amid the coronavirus pandemic, and announced furloughs and layoffs at properties Friday.

Casinos in other states, including a MGM property in Massachusetts, will temporarily close to help curb the spread of the virus.

