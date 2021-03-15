Vegas companies contribute biggest share of Massachusetts gaming tax

Wynn Resorts’ Encore Boston Harbor and MGM Springfield contributed about three-quarters of gaming taxes collected by the Massachusetts commonwealth in February.

A luxury harbor shuttle on the Mystic River at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass., Saturday, June 22, 2019. The $2.6 billion, 671-room resort opens Sunday at 10 a.m. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Two Las Vegas casino companies generated 86.4 percent of Massachusetts’ gross gaming revenue in February and paid 75.6 percent of gaming taxes collected by the state for the month, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported Monday.

Encore Boston Harbor generated $23.9 million in slot-machine revenue and $17.1 million in table-game revenue in February, the commission said.

MGM Springfield reported slot-machine revenue of $13.9 million and table-game revenue of $3 million.

Based on a 25 percent tax rate, Encore paid $10.2 million in gaming taxes and MGM, $4.2 million.

The only other casino operation in the state is Penn National Gaming Inc.’s all-slot Plainridge Park Casino, which generated $9.6 million in slot revenue and with a 49 percent tax rate, paid $4.7 million to the state.

Massachusetts is one of the few states that reports monthly gross gaming revenue by property. The state has collected about $719 million in total taxes and assessments from Plainridge Park, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor since their respective openings.

Revenue is expected to climb in March after the commission approved the reintroduction of craps and allowed additional seating at blackjack tables.

