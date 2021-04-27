Vegas Golden Knights slot machine makes its debut

A Vegas Golden Knights-themed slot machine is now available to play at South Point.

"Vegas Born," a Vegas Golden Knights-themed slot machine from AGS, located at South Point. (Courtesy, AGS)

A new Vegas Golden Knights-themed slot machine is now available to play at South Point Casino.

The PlayAGS Inc. game was made possible after the company signed a license agreement with the National Hockey League, allowing the Las Vegas-based slot company to create NHL-themed slot games and table products in the U.S. and Canada. The Golden Knights-themed machine, which debuted last week, is the first in the collection.

The machine is 8 feet tall and 8 feet wide, taking up the space of three standard slot games, and comes with a seat built for multiple players, according to a Tuesday news release..

South Point Slot Director Cliff Paige said he expects the game, located just outside Big Sur Oyster Bar, to do “very well” since it offers community-style play and acts as a fun backdrop for social media photos.

“We are elated to be the first casino to unveil the Vegas Golden Knights slot game, and look forward to offering our loyal players, many of whom are Las Vegas locals and huge Golden Knights fans, with a hockey-themed slot experience based on an enormously popular team,” he said in the release.

The game features multiplier wilds that maximize the win to as much as 10 times the bet, according to the release, as well as scatter pays that can deliver wins when players land one or two Vegas Stars, one or two Golden Knights or one multiplier.

“As a corporate partner of the Golden Knights and being headquartered in Las Vegas, it was the perfect opportunity for AGS to deliver an engaging and highly social gaming experience on an attention-grabbing slot cabinet to capitalize on the team’s enormous popularity and success,” AGS Chief Marketing Officer Julia Boguslawski said in the release.

AGS first collaborated with the Golden Knights hockey team in 2018, when it announced that it had been named the first gaming equipment supplier to form a multi-year partnership with the team. The company sponsors the Play of the Knight feature, which replays and highlights a key moment from each home game on the videoboard.

AGS has also launched community outreach initiatives through its partnership with the team, such as bringing Golden Knights team ambassadors to its adopted Griffith Elementary School, a Title 1 school in Las Vegas.

AGS shares were up 1.3 percent Tuesday morning, trading at $8.45 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.