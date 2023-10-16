Venetian convention facilities getting $188M renovation

A Las Vegas design firm has been hired for the three-year renovation project.

The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A three-year, $188 million renovation of The Venetian’s convention facilities will begin next year, the company announced Monday.

Las Vegas design firm Woogmaster Studio has been contracted for the renovation, which will occur between 2024 and 2026.

“Embarking on a refresh of a convention center that hosts back-to-back events year in and year out is no easy task, but our promise is to provide our guests a best-in-class experience,” Patrick Nichols, president and CEO of The Venetian, said in a release. “The finishes and amenities planned were thoughtfully curated based on feedback from our customers and will usher in a new era of Venetian meetings and maintain our position at the forefront of the industry.”

